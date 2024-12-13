U.S. Media Companies Barely Make WSJ’s Top List

In the “Best-Managed Companies of 2024” annual feature of The Wall Street Journal, the first U.S. media company to appear is Netflix, ranked 148th out of 250 companies. The second media company on the list is Comcast, ranked 183rd. The third, and last media company on the list, is Morningstar, ranked 227th.

This year, 842 companies were graded in five categories, including innovation, financial strength, employee engagement, social responsibility, and customer satisfaction.

The paper explained that “the statistical model that produced the ranking was created by researchers at Claremont Graduate University’s Drucker Institute,” and that “Bendable Labs, a private firm, works with Drucker to perform the calculations and interpret them.”

At the top of the WSJ list is Apple, second is Nvidia, and third is Microsoft.