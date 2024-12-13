Joel McHale To Host 52nd Saturn Awards

The Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films has announced that actor, comedian, and television host Joel McHale (Animal Control, Community, The Bear) will return as host of the 52nd Annual Saturn Awards, set to take place on February 2, 2025.

Presented at The Hilton Universal City Hotel, this will be the third year that McHale has hosted the award ceremony. Academy president Robert Holguin and Saturn producers Bradley and Kevin Marcus commented, “This marks Joel’s third year as the host of the Saturn Awards. His clever, edgy humor is consistently delivered with charismatic flair, and his ability to make light of both pop culture and everyday situations enhances the overall experience of the Award Ceremony. The Academy warmly welcomes Joel’s ‘threepeat’ as host of our one-of-a-kind show.”

This year’s show is dedicated to the memory of producer Jon Landau, most well-known for producing blockbuster films such as Avatar, and Titanic.

The Saturns will be live-streamed for free on both Electric Entertainment’s ElectricNOW and The Roku Channel.