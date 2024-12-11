Fifth Season Signs Partnership with Hulu

Fifth Season has secured a multi-title deal with Hulu in the U.S. across a slate of scripted and unscripted titles.

The programs included in the deal are Roughcut TV’s comedy Big Boys, created, written and narrated by Jack Rooke; Lightbox’s true crime docuseries Bad Host: Hunting the Couchsurfing Predator, based on the popular podcast ‘Verified’; and reality format Hot Yachts, set in the world of Miami’s elite super yachts.

In addition, the third season of sitcom Run the Burbs, created by star Andrew Phung and Scott Townend, will launch on Hulu this month. The new installment joins the first two seasons already available on the streamer.

Travis Webb, SVP, Americas Distribution at Fifth Season, said: “As one of the leading U.S. streaming services known for curating some of the best international series and films from around the world — we knew Hulu would be the ideal home for these titles. From the hilarious and heartwarming comedy of Big Boys to the shocking and powerful true crime documentary of Bad Host: Hunting the Couchsurfing Predator — this deal offers something for every Hulu subscriber to enjoy. We can’t wait to see the titles make their U.S. debut.”