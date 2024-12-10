WBD Renews Carriage Deal

Warner Bros. Discovery cable TV channels can still be nesting at Comcast. The Hollywood studio has just renewed its deal with the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-based cable TV operator for its channels, including HBO, CNN, TBS, and TNT.

Reportedly, Warner was able to get an increase for some of the carriage fees paid by Comcast, while for others they were decreased or, like in the case of TNT, they were kept the same. In exchange, Comcast got a better deal for selling Warner’s streaming service Max to its U.S. subscribers and to international subscribers in the U.K. and Ireland on Comcast-owned Sky.

According to some reports, by offering Warner’s cable TV channels a good home, Comcast is protecting its own cable TV channels that now want to spin off (like USA Network and MSNBC).