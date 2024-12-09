Cineflix Inks Deals for ‘Ramses The Great’

Cineflix Rights has secured multiple deals for Pernel Media’s blue-chip documentary series Ramses The Great: King of Ancient Egypt. The sales were announced at the World Congress of Science and Factual Producers currently underway in Marrakesh, Morocco.

Hearst Networks U.K. and EMEA has acquired the series for multiple territories including the U.K., Ireland, Benelux, Czech Republic, Middle East, and Sub Saharan Africa. Viasat has bought the series for its History Channel across the Nordics, Baltics, as well as Central and Eastern Europe. Other sales include Mediaset Italy for its FOCUS Channel, AMC History Iberia, Warner Bros. Discovery Spain’s channel DMAX, and Radio-Canada’s channel Explora.

Ramses The Great: King of Ancient Egypt reveals how, for the past few thousand years, this mighty ruler has remained a caricature of his own propaganda. The Pharaoh’s remarkable destiny unfolds in six episodes that bring his 67-year-rule to life.

The 6 x 60’series is produced by Pernel Media for Planète+ & C8, France.