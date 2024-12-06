The Battle of Retailers For Streaming

Streaming is now adding competition among retailers with the entrance of U.S. giant supermarket chain Walmart into the SVoD business.

For its Walmart’s WatchFree+ service, the chain is leveraging its December 3, 2024 $2.3 billion acquisition of Vizio, an Irvine, California-based Smart TV manufacturer, and in the process representing a formidable competitor to Amazon and its Prime Video’s SVoD service.

The large financial resources and consumer reach of the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retail giant could transform WatchFree+ into a powerful player. By incorporating Vizio’s subscription platform into its retail ecosystem, Walmart is poised to establish itself as a competitive force in the streaming content market, directly challenging Amazon’s Prime Video.