Sky Remains Home of the Bundesliga

Sky Deutschland will remain the home of the Bundesliga until 2029. From 2025/26, Sky Sport will present 87 percent of the total of 617 Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga matches.

Barny Mills, CEO of Sky Deutschland, said: “Sky remains the home of the Bundesliga. This is a fantastic result for football fans, Bundesliga clubs and Sky. Sky has secured more games, the most games and the best games. Going forward Sky Sport will offer fans 80 percent of all games exclusively and 100 percent of the top matches and more. We are thus strengthening our position as the leading sports provider in the long term and contributing to the growth of the league.”

Sky Sport’s Bundesliga coverage will be available over the internet with Sky Stream and WOW as well as via cable and satellite with Sky Q.

All broadcasting rights to the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga are valid for Sky in all distribution channels (satellite, cable, IPTV, web and mobile) and, in addition to Germany, also for Austria, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein, South Tyrol and Eastern Belgium.

Bundesliga has signed a deal worth over €4 billion for its rights, split between Sky and British platform DAZN for the next four years.