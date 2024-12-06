New York-based film and television production company Closer Media — co-founded by Chinese real estate billionaire Zhang Xin and producer William Horberg — has made an investment in London-based streamer Mubi. Xin has also joined Mubi’s board of directors.

Among Closer Media’s recent projects are features Ezra, starring Bobby Cannavale, Robert De Niro, and Rose Byrne; and Elon Musk documentary Musk.

Streamer Mubi debuted in 2007 with a focus on arthouse films. Recently, the company has expanded into theatrical distribution, representing features such as Coralie Fargeat’s The Substance, Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla and Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days.

