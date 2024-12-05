‘Sonic Prime’ Lands on Nickelodeon

WildBrain has partnered with Paramount to bring animated series Sonic Prime to Nickelodeon. The agreement will see 22 half-hour episodes and a one hour-long special come to Nickelodeon in the U.S. and Australia on December 7, followed by Italy — where it will air on Super! — on December 23. The series will then launch in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the U.K. and Ireland in 2025.

In Sonic Prime, the adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog go into overdrive when a run-in with Dr. Eggman results in a literal universe-shattering event. Desperate to piece his prime reality back together and save his old friends, Sonic races through the Shatterverse, discovering strange worlds and enlisting new friends in an epic adventure of a lifetime.

Co-produced by SEGA and WildBrain, Sonic Prime was animated at WildBrain’s Vancouver studio, with SEGA and WildBrain jointly participating across production, distribution and licensing. SEGA represents licensing for Sonic Prime in North America, LatAm and Japan, while WildBrain CPLG represents the brand in the rest of the world.