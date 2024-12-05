Rubicon Unveils Two New Nordic Dramas

Oslo-based Rubicon TV, part of Banijay Nordic, has launched two new drama series, Still Breathing and The Strain, both for NRK.

Still Breathing is a 16-episode medical drama following four ambitious medical interns working at a struggling Norwegian hospital. Facing the harsh realities of an overstretched medical system, with rising patient numbers and dwindling resources, the young interns grapple with the complex ethical dilemmas of providing care in a system stretched to its limits. The drama series has been supported by the Banijay’s Scripted Fund initiative.

Set in an isolated Norwegian community where people do things their own way, The Strain is a six-episode crime thriller, where a former lawyer-turned- gardener is thrust into the underworld to save her daughter after a reckless mistake puts them both in danger.

Rubicon is behind a range of drama and comedy series, including Netflix’s Billionaire’s Island and HBO’s Beforeigners.