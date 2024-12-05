Riva Studio Acquires TeamTO

Italy-based Riva Studio has finalized the acquisition of French animation studio TeamTO, following the studio’s announcement of insolvency in September. The acquisition was officially approved by the Tribunal de Commerce de Paris today.

With a new executive team led by Marco Balsamo, Jay Oliva, and Tara Sibel Demren, the studio will continue operating from Valence and Paris, retaining the majority of its staff to ensure a seamless transition on all current and upcoming series and films. TeamTO founders Guillaume Hellouin and Corinne Kouper will continue as executive advisors while also serving as executive producers on current and upcoming projects.

TeamTO’s catalog includes Sony Pictures Television’s The Creature Cases, as well as original animated series Jade Armor and Angelo Rules, among others.