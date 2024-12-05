IFTA Appoints 2024-2025 Board of Directors

The Independent Film & Television Alliance — the Los Angeles-based trade organization that produces the annual American Film Market — has appointed its 2024-2025 Board of Directors.

Eight executives will join the Board: Brian Beckmann (Arclight Films), Caroline Couret-Delègue (Film Seekers Limited), Michael Dwyer (Resurgence Media Group), Michael Favelle (Odin’s Eye Entertainment), Diane Ferrandez (AGC Studios), George Hamilton (Protagonist Pictures), Alice Laffillé (FilmNation Entertainment) and Michael Ryan (Independent). This marks the first term on the IFTA Board for Dwyer, Favelle, and Laffille.

They will join chairperson Clay Epstein (Film Mode Entertainment), who was first elected in 2021 and is now serving his second term, alongside members continuing into the second year of their terms: Paul Bales (The Asylum), Scott Bedno (Myriad Pictures), Jason Buckley (Lakeshore Entertainment / UMG), Lisa Gutberlet (Blue Fox Entertainment), Chloé Marquet (Studiocanal), and Nat McCormick (The Exchange).

Epstein commented, “I welcome this exceptional group to the IFTA Board. It’s an honor to work alongside seasoned and passionate colleagues who have shaped our work in the past, while also embracing the fresh perspectives brought by our newly elected members. Our industry faces challenging times, and the combined strength, experience, and creativity of this Board will be instrumental to our work supporting our Members and championing Independents worldwide.”