FilmRise Signs Guava Juice To Creator Partner Program

FilmRise has acquired exclusive digital streaming rights — including AVoD, FAST, SVoD and FVoD formats — to 100 broadcast hours of programming featuring Guava Juice’s library.

The digital creator, also known as Roi Fabito, is known for his humorous and family-friendly video library of DIY projects, extreme challenges, gaming videos, and comedy sketches.

Fabito, aka Guava Juice, got his start on YouTube when he was in high school doing sketches with friends. More than a decade later, his channel Guava Juice has attracted billions of views. He produced and starred in “The Guava Juice Show”, an animated YouTube Kids production, and was the mastermind behind “Guava Toys” distributed at Target and Walmart.

FilmRise will create and distribute the Guava Juice library as repackaged seasons across its partner platforms.

Jonitha Keymoore, head of Content for FilmRise, commented: “Adding Guava Juice to our Creator Partner Program highlights our dedication to broadening our digital creator presence within the streaming space. Guava Juice seamlessly integrates into our rapidly expanding collection of immensely popular creator content, boasting a significant and devoted fan following.”