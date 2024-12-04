ATF Mart Opens its Doors in Singapore

The 25th edition of the annual Asia TV Forum (ATF) market opened its doors today, December 4, in Singapore with 444 exhibitors housed at the traditional Marina Bay Sands Convention Center. The event will run until December 6.

In her opening statement, ATF director Yeow Hui Leng explained that, “Today ATF has evolved beyond a distribution market,” from its inception in the year 2000 when it was held in an hotel setting at Sentosa island and welcomed 800 participants.

Indeed, ATF has now evolved into a multi-faceted event for the southeast TV industry, for which it has become a premier get-together.

Unusually early came the announcement of the dates for next year’s edition: December 3-5, 2025.