RTE To Bring ‘The Walsh Sisters’ To The Screen

Irish public broadcaster RTÉ has unveiled The Walsh Sisters, a new six-part drama series inspired by five of the novels from Irish author Marian Keyes (pictured).

Set in their Dublin hometown, The Walsh Sisters follows the lives of Anna, Rachel, Maggie, Claire and Helen as they navigate the peaks and troughs of their late 20s and 30s. This is a sisterhood full of in-jokes, hand-me-down resentments and more than a few old wounds. But their DNA, history and shared love of power ballads keep the Walsh sisters together in the face of heartbreak, grief, addiction and parenthood.

The Walsh Sisters will be directed by Ian FitzGibbon (Hullraisers, Moone Boy) and produced by London-based Cuba Pictures, and Ireland-based Metropolitan Films International, in association with the BBC and Screen Ireland. Cineflix Rights is the exclusive worldwide distributor of the series, which has been acquired by the BBC.

Stefanie Preissner, the Dublin-based screenwriter, author, and actor, known for RTÉ’s comedy drama Can’t Cope, Won’t Cope, is adapting the novels, leading the writing team with four episodes. Kefi Chadwick (Rivals, Death in Paradise) completes the team with two episodes.

The executive producers are RTÉ’s head of Drama, David Crean, and director of Co-productions and Acquisitions, Dermot Horan; Cuba Pictures’ joint CEOs Dixie Linder and Nick Marston; Metropolitan Films producer and director David McLoughlin; James Durie and Tom Misselbrook for Cineflix Rights; Stefanie Preissner, Marian Keyes and Tony Baines.

The series will shoot in early 2025 for an autumn launch on RTÉ, followed by BBC iPlayer and BBC One.