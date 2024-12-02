NEM Zagreb Announces Awards Finalists

The organizers of NEM Zagreb (December 10-12, 2024) have revealed the full list of finalists for the NEM Awards 2024, a competition which primarily serves for creating opportunities for new TV and film projects from CEE, co-productions between CEE countries and co-production between low and high-production capacity countries. Winners will be announced on December 11, 2024.

The finalists for the Best Pre-Development Project Award (powered by HAVC), for screenwriters who have an idea for a TV script, in the Documentary category are: Réka Pigniczky – Concrete Jungle Dreams: The Human Impact of Housing Projects; Sanja Matovina Janski – The Laundresses from Preko; and Timea Huszár and Daniel Washington – Underneath the Waves.

Finalists in the Entertainment format category are: Darko Karanfilov – Scratchcards; Đorđe Stanković – The Right Question; and Sean Patterson- Around the World in New York.

Finalists in the Scripted Series category are: Ivan Knežević – Angela; Lana Sabljarić – Mirabelle, Pickles & Oliver; and Teodora Markova and Staņislavs Tokalovs – The Last Divorce of Communism.

Finalists in the Scripted feature film category are: Andreas Relster – Monsters of Art; Anastasia Pashkevich – Unfettered; and Selena Stanković – Mileva: Frau Einstein.

The Council Of Europe Series Co-Production Development Award is intended to foster creative collaborations in series co-production and empower independent producers. Finalists are: Antitalent – Jinx ; Arcadia Media – Letters to Leonard; Harald House, Born Wild, Locomotive – Brux; Joyrider Kft. – Imperial Vampire Committee; Little Big Talents – Witness; Stefi – The Left Hand of Venus; Sacrebleu Productions – The Chimera Brigade; NiraPro – List of Small Things; Visual Walkabout & Wunderlust – And Then We Took Berlin; andVertice 360 & Rastika – Red Handed.

Finalists for the Best Finished TV Series in the CEE Award, which celebrates fully completed TV series originating from Central and Eastern Europe, are:

BH Telecom – I Know Your Soul

Canal+ Czech Republic – Daughter of the Nation

Cosmote TV-OTE SA – 17 Threads

Czech Television/ZDF Studios – We’re on it, Comrades!

ERT S.A., Hellenic Broadcasting Corporation – The Wilder

Firefly Productions/Telekom Srbija – V Effect

Keshet International/Voyo – Extractors

StarLight Films – In Her Car

TVN Warner Bros. Discovery – The Thaw

Telewizja Polska – The Bay of Spies

NEM Zagreb 2024 is co-funded by the European Union, through the Creative Europe MEDIA sub-program.