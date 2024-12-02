All3Media Sends ‘The Gold’ to North America

All3Media International has inked a deal for crime drama The Gold as PBS Masterpiece acquires TV rights for the U.S. and English-speaking Canada to both seasons of the series. VoD rights have been acquired by CBC Gem for English-speaking Canada.

The Gold — produced by Tannadice Pictures and Objective Fiction, part of Objective Media, for BBC — is inspired by the true story of the 1983 Brink’s-Mat robbery and delves into the decades-long aftermath of the crime.

The drama’s cast includes Hugh Bonneville (Downton Abbey, Paddington in Peru), Jack Lowden (Slow Horses), Dominic Cooper (The Devil’s Double), Charlotte Spencer (The Duke), Emun Elliott (Guilt), Tom Cullen (Becoming Elizabeth), Stefanie Martini (The Last Kingdom) and Amanda Drew (Ellis). Season one is directed by Academy Award-winning Aneil Karia (The Long Goodbye) and Lawrence Gough (The Last Bus), and season two by Patrick Harkins (Tin Star, Guilt).

Both seasons of the series have also been acquired by MagentaTV/Telekom in Germany, Stan in Australia, Rialto Channel in New Zealand and ERR in Estonia. Additionally, the first and second seasons have been acquired by BBC Studios in a pan territory deal covering Asia and India, for BBC First and BBC Player.