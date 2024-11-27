France, Italy at War Over ‘Emily in Paris’

Fans of the Netflix series Emily in Paris have been exchanging views regarding what the fifth season might bring – will Emily be moving to Rome and if so, will it still be called Emily in Paris, or become known as Emily in Italy?

French president Emmanuel Macron seems concerned that Emily may flee to Rome and suggests the series should stay with Paris, “Emily in Paris in Rome, doesn’t make sense,” said Macron. “We will fight hard. And we will ask them to remain in Paris!”

Over in Italy, Roberto Gualtieri, the Mayor of Rome, doesn’t agree, he’s visualizing Emily in Rome as per the story line intimated at the conclusion of the recently aired season. According to recent surveys, nearly 40 percent of tourists visiting France said “Emily” was one of the big reasons they came to the country.

Cashing in on that the city tourist office has produced an interactive map showing tourists the streets where Emily walks and which cafés and restaurants she goes to.