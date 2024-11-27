Fifth Season To Rep Front Street’s TV Movies

Fifth Season has inked a new partnership with Vancouver-based Front Street Pictures to represent international rights for its slate of TV movies. The partnership extends Fifth Season’s collaboration with Blink49, the majority owner of Front Street Pictures.

The deal encompasses its Christmas, romance, mystery, action and horror titles produced for a range of North American networks including Hallmark, Lifetime and Tubi.

Initial titles will include Hallmark romcom trilogy The Groomsmen, Lifetime feature Family Affair, Hallmark medical mystery Family Practice Mysteries: Coming Home, and Hallmark holiday romcom Scouting For Christmas, among others.

Front Street has operated for more than two decades in production services, and recently expanded its operations to Alberta. The company has produced more than 300 movies and 150 episodes of television.