International Emmy Awards Winners

The 52nd International Emmy® Awards were held last night in New York City at a Gala hosted by stand-up comedian and actor Vir Das.

“In these turbulent times, television is definitely an art form that brings people from around the world together — no matter their culture or language,” said International Academy president and CEO Bruce L. Paisner.

The Founders Emmy was presented to David E. Kelley by Michael Pressman, co-executive producer of Kelley’s shows Picket Fences and Chicago Hope.

The Directorate Award was presented to Sidonie Dumas, CEO of Gaumont, by actor and producer Omar Sy, star of Lupin.

In addition to these two special awards, 14 Emmy statues were presented by the International Academy during the evening.

The winning programs and performances are: Pianoforte (Arts Programming), Timothy Spall (Best Performance by an Actor), Aokbab-Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying (Best Performance by an Actress), División Palermo (Comedy), Otto Baxter: Not a F***ing Horror Story (Documentary), Les Gouttes de Dieu/Drops of God (Drama Series), Tabby McTat (Kids: Animation), La Vida Secreta de tu Mente/The secret life of your mind (Kids: Factual & Entertainment), En af Drengene/One of the Boys (Kids: Live Action), Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story (Sports Documentary), Restaurant Misverstand – Season 2 /The Restaurant That Makes Mistakes (Non-Scripted Entertainment), Punt de no Retorn/Point of no Return (Short-Form Series), La Promesa/The Vow (Telenovela) and Liebes Kind/Dear Child (TV Movie/Mini-Series).