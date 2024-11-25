GMA Surpasses Four Billion Views

The Philippines’ GMA Network has surpassed 4.3 billion views across Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube in October, based on data from measurement platform Tubular Labs.

The network’s official online platforms tallied over 1.7 billion video views on Facebook, over 1.8 billion on TikTok, and over 815 million on YouTube.

GMA Network climbed to the 19th spot in the Tubular Leaderboard Worldwide Rankings under the Entertainment and Media Category for October, improving from the 20th spot in September.