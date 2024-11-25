Bomanbridge Reps ‘Black Out: Snow White Must Die’

Bomanbridge Media is heading to Asia TV Forum with a content slate spearheaded by series Black Out: Snow White Must Die.

The 14-episode series revolves around Jungwoo, who, after serving ten years in prison for the murder of two classmates — an act he has no memory of committing — embarks on a quest to uncover the truth and clear his name.

Returning home at the age of 30, Jungwoo faces the villagers’ contempt and suspicion, until tragedy strikes again when his mother dies in a mysterious accident. As he battles the villagers’ hostility, he must unravel the dark truths his friends and neighbors are desperate to hide.

The drama series stars Byun Yo-han (Mr Sunshine, Uncle Samsik), Go Jun (Fiery Priest), Go Bo Gyeol (The Heavenly Idol, Hi Bye, Mama!), and Kim Bo Ra (Sky Castle).