U.K. Premier League Ends Partnership with IMG

The U.K. Premier League will establish a new in-house media operations business, ending its content partnership with IMG — operating as Premier League Productions — after 20 years.

Since 2004, the Premier League and IMG have worked together to provide coverage of all 380 Premier League matches each season, as well as support programming. The two organizations will continue to deliver the next two Premier League seasons to broadcasters. Starting in 2026 the Premier League will start producing and distributing its own content.

Premier League chief media officer Paul Molnar said: “IMG has been a fantastic partner for the Premier League over the past 20 years. They have worked tirelessly on our behalf to provide world-class content and services to our international partners. During this time, our partnership has been at the forefront of broadcast innovation to deliver top-class programming week in, week out throughout the season. This has all come together to play a vital role in growing our global audiences and popularity.

Barney Francis, EVP, Studios, IMG, said: “Our work with the Premier League has been game-changing, both for how fans enjoy football, and for the growth of the Premier League’s international audience and business. With IMG’s wider production work for rightsholders such as the EFL, MLS and Apple, the Saudi Pro League, EuroLeague and ETP, we are continuing to power live sports broadcasting, leveraging new technologies and reaching wider audiences as our business continues to grow internationally.”