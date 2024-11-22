MIP Cancun Wraps Up, Sets 2025 Dates

MIP Cancun wrapped up today registering the participation of 750 buyers, distributors, producers and digital platforms from 40 countries.

The 11th edition of the market (which ran November 19-22) also welcomed 28 debuting distributors and introduced an upgraded online matchmaking platform for one to one meetings. Over 8,000 meetings were organized using the platform.

“MIP Cancun is unique in being a strong business market powered by an incredible, engaged community whose feedback on the additions and the atmosphere at this year’s edition has been hugely positive” said MIP Cancun director Maria Perez-Bellière. “The essence and potency of MIP Cancun has always been the mix of personal and productive, in making meeting, networking and dealmaking as simple as possible from breakfast to bedtime. It’s been a buzzy, insightful and effective week thanks to the energy that everyone brought which makes this market so special,” she added.

The dates for next year’s edition have been set for November 18-21, 2025.