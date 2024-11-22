Cabbage Patch Kids Doc to Debut on Amazon Prime

NBCUniversal Syndication Studios and Believe Entertainment Group’s feature-length documentary “Billion Dollar Babies: The True Story of the Cabbage Patch Kids,” is now available to rent on Amazon Prime.

Narrated and executive produced by Neil Patrick Harris and directed by Andrew Jenks (Dream/Killer, World of Jenks), the feature-length documentary captures the true story of the popular dolls, leaving nothing untouched, including the fundamental dispute over who originated the idea.

The documentary features those who were integral to the success of the Cabbage Patch Kids, including the first interview with Cabbage Patch Kids creator Xavier Roberts in more than 20 years; Della Tolhurst, who served as president of Roberts’ company for more than three decades; veteran journalist Connie Chung, who provides a first-hand account of the Cabbage Patch Kids media frenzy; Roger Schlaifer, who sold the licensing rights to Coleco; and Al Khan, the former marketing head at Coleco who, with Schlaifer, took the business worldwide.