Sabbatical’s ‘All The Answers’ Premieres on UniMás

Sabbatical Entertainment’s edutainment series All The Answers (El que sabe, sabe) will debut in Spanish on December 1, 2024, on UniMás.

All The Answers is a series that transforms the pursuit of information and understanding into a thrilling journey, exploring a wide range of topics and making learning accessible and fun for viewers of all ages.

In the U.S. the series currently airs on weekends through 95 FOX affiliate reaching 83 percent of the U.S. market, including all top 10 markets. This premiere on UniMás ensures that it reaches even more Spanish-speaking households nationwide.

All The Answers is the second program from the Miami-based production company to air in both English and Spanish simultaneously across the country.