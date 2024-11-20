Quintus Original ‘Drug Wars’ Doc Premieres Today

Quintus Studios has launched Quintus Original digital-first documentary series Drug Wars.

The docuseries explores drug hotspots worldwide to reveal the unvarnished realities of traffickers, their operations, and the high-stakes world they navigate.

The premiere episode, Drug Wars: Inside Kano’s Underworld (1 x 60’), debuts today on Quintus Studios’ AVoD channel Free Documentary. It investigates the complex and hazardous landscape of drug abuse and trafficking in Kano State, Northern Nigeria.

In a region grappling with widespread substance abuse and significant socio-economic challenges, this documentary highlights the individuals driving the trade and examines the economic and societal forces fueling this dangerous enterprise.

The documentary feature was written and produced by Christian Ahaiwe of A13 Films. Executive producer is Adam Jacobs for Quintus Studios.

Quintus’ Free Documentary channel has over 5.2 million subscribers.