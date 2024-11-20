‘Galapagos X’ Gets S2 Renewal

Vienna and Vancouver-based Big Bad Boo Studios has greenlit the second season of their original animated action-adventure series, Galapagos X. Commissioning partners TVOKids, SRC Radio-Canada, Knowledge Kids, and TFO have ordered another 26 episodes of the time-travel show.

Galapagos X sees four explorers from the future and their blue-footed booby bird as they set off to prevent future disasters, by finding the source in the present day.

The animated series features notable actors from live-action programs and theater, including Millie Davis as Orchid, Nathalie Boltt as the power-hungry media mogul Doc Crock, Alex Barima as Zeph, Alexandra Quispe as Rae, Darius Willis as Oshie, Gavin MacIver-Wright as Quinn, and Alessandro Juliani as Dr. Fixx.

Season one is airing in Canada on TVOKids and Knowledge Kids in English, and on TFO and SRC Radio-Canada in French. The show also airs on Mediacorp’s public TV channel Okto in Singapore, as well as Edye, VmeKids in Spanish. It will be launching later this year in German on ORF Austria. The series counts the Shaw Rocket Fund and the Canadian Media Fund as additional partners.