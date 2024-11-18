‘The Traitors’ Hungary Travels to Canada

The Hungarian version of All3Media International’s The Traitors has been acquired in Canada by Bell Media.

Produced by Paprika Studios for RTL, the first season of The Traitors Hungary will be available in Canada on Bell Media’s streaming platform Crave. Bell Media previously commissioned Canadian versions of The Traitors for CTV, which is currently airing its second season, and a French-language version for Noovo, with an upcoming second season.

The Traitors (Dutch title: De Verraders) was created and developed by Marc Pos and IDTV creative director Jasper Hoogendoorn in collaboration with RTL Creative Unit. Since its launch in the Netherlands on RTL 4 in 2021, the format has had over 30 versions and numerous recurring seasons around the world.

“The Traitors has been an extraordinary journey for RTL Hungary, achieving tremendous success with its first two seasons here, captivating viewers with its unique and thrilling format. We are delighted to see this momentum extend beyond Hungary, as the first season has now been acquired by Bell media in Canada and from now on international viewers can also enjoy the plots and twists of the Hungarian version . This milestone reinforces the universal appeal of the show and highlights the exceptional creativity and talent behind its production,”said Péter Kolosi, chief content officer, RTL Hungary.

Ben Packwood, VP CEE at All3Media International, commented, ‘RTL and Paprika Studios have delivered a version of The Traitors that is not only a smash hit in Hungary but which looks set to bring fantastic entertainment across the globe to Canadian viewers. The fantastic ratings of the second series reinforce that RTL and Paprika Studios have got a hit on their hands and we look forward to watching this version go from strength to strength.”