Realscreen Awards Noms Unveiled

Realscreen has unveiled the 94 nominees selected for the 2025 Realscreen Awards Program Competition, recognizing outstanding non-fiction and unscripted content from around the world.

Hosted by producer, podcast host and on-air personality Carlos King (pictured), the 15th annual ceremony will take place on February 4, 2025 at the Miami InterContinental hotel, as part of the 27th edition of the Realscreen Summit.

“The caliber of the finalist programs reflects how high the bar has risen globally and how far genres have evolved. For instance, nominees in the inaugural talent categories range from two nods for Sir David Attenborough-presented BBC shows on the non-fiction side, to unscripted finalists like Studio Lambert’s The Traitors’ host Alan Cumming and the cast from Squid Game: The Challenge. The level of craft and innovation across the board will make the next round of judging incredibly difficult,” said Realscreen EVP Mary Maddever.

Leading nominations by company are: Netflix with 20 nominations; Prime Video with seven; ARTE, MTV Documentary Films and National Geographic with five nominations each; and Food Network, Paramount+ and PBS with four nominations each.

The event will also celebrate Cris Abrego, who will be inducted into the Realscreen Hall of Fame. Abrego is a television executive who pioneered the celeb-reality genre early in his career and today leads Hyphenate Media Group as co-founder and CEO. He also continues to serve as chairman of the Americas for Banijay.

The full list of nominees is available here.

Photocredit: Kayla MaDonna