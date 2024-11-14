Inter Medya Expands Presence in Paraguay

Turkey’s Inter Medya has signed a new licensing agreement with Paraguay’s Telefuturo to bring three Turkish series to the Paraguayan TV network.

The licensed titles include drama series Deception, produced by TIMS&B Productions and winner of Best Non-Spanish Language Telenovela and Best Non-Spanish Speaking Actor at the 2024 Produ Awards.

Also part of the deal are Turkish-Latin American co-production Leylifer and The Girl of the Green Valley.

Inter Medya will be attending MIPCancun from November 19-22, 2024, where it will showcase its latest series and returning catalog.