Odeon, Toon2Tango to Co-produce ‘Paluten Freedom’ Film

Toon2Tango (a Leonine Animation Studios company) is co-producing animated feature Paluten Freedom with prodco Odeon Fiction, which has secured the film rights to the web video series that inspired the film.

The Paluten Freedom IP includes the YouTube series of the same name, a nine-volume book series, and a comic.

The brand, created by German social media superstar Paluten (whose real name is Patrick Mayer), is the inspiration for the animated adventure film, which will feature lovable and funny characters such as Paluten, Pig Edgar, Professor Duck, Dieter, Karla, Captain Greasepants, and Evil Paluten.

Mayer and Klaas Kern are developing the screenplay. The film’s producer is Philip Voges (Türkisch für Anfänger, Erkan & Stefan, Wo ist Fred?); co-producers are Toon2Tango founders Ulli Stoef and Jo Daris.

The theatrical release, handled by Leonine Studios, will take place in 2027.