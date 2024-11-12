Up the Ladder: Phantom Space, Banijay, Super Channel

Phantom Space Corporation has hired Michael Jay Solomon as executive vice president and chairman of the board of advisors with a remit to develop a nexus between the world of entertainment and the world of space commerce. A veteran of the TV industry, Solomon is the founder of Solomon Entertainment Enterprises and Truli Media Group, and a former president of Warner Bros. TV International.

Phantom Space is headed by Jim Cantrell, one of the founders of Musk’s Space X.

Canada’s Super Channel has promoted Eva Lonoza from manager, Distribution Sales and Marketing, to director, Distribution Sales Marketing and Strategic Partnerships; Jessica Milliken from Marketing manager to Marketing director; and Valentina Phavone from Staff accountant and HR coordinator to director HR, Accessibility and Privacy. All three will report to Don McDonald, president and CEO, Super Channel.

Banijay Rights has appointed Sarah Mottershead as VP, Middle East, Africa, Israel, Greece and Cyprus. Based in London, Mottershead was formerly VP, TV Series Sales at Studiocanal TV, managing sales across Central and Eastern Europe, CIS, Africa and Asia.