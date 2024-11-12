TelevisaUnivision Partners with Anima Kitchen on ‘Cleo & Cuquin’

Indie European animation company Ánima Kitchent has teamed up with Mexico’s TelevisaUnivision to bring preschool series ‘Cleo & Cuquín’ to Mexican audiences.

The collaboration will introduce young viewers to seasons 1 and 2 of the show along with a collection of musical clips and the popular “Discover & Explore” episodes. Cleo & Cuquín will air on TelevisaUnivision’s Channel 5, Monday to Thursday, in 30-minute segments.

TelevisaUnivision will also be the official licensing agent for the Cleo & Cuquín brand in Mexico, handling and overseeing merchandising, product collaborations and brand partnerships.

The Cleo & Cuquín series was based on the popular Spanish children’s brand ‘The Telerin Family’ from the 1960s. The series consisted of 52 x 7’ episodes, which enjoyed being the #1 series in the preschool category in Mexico, Spain, and several Latin American countries upon its premiere.