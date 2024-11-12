SBT’s Acquires ‘Untold Stories of the E.R.’

GRB Media Ranch has licensed seven seasons of ‘Untold Stories of the E.R.’ to +SBT (SBT’s streaming platform) in Brazil.

The dramatic medical docuseries re-enacts real life stories of the emergency room, demonstrating medicine practiced under pressure, where every moment can be a turning point. GRB Studios’ CEO, Gary R. Benz, created the series and executive-produced 13 seasons within 15 years. The series has been broadcast in 214 territories and has recently been licensed as a format to Khelgejo for production in Africa.

Sophie Ferron, president of GRB Media Ranch, stated, “We’re thrilled to announce the continued success of Untold Stories of the E.R., as it finds a new home with SBT. It’s rare to come across an IP that continues to resonate with audiences across the globe year after year, and we’re incredibly grateful for its enduring appeal. This series has proven time and again that great storytelling transcends borders, and we look forward to seeing Untold Stories connecting with Brazilian viewers once more — and we anticipate it will inspire local productions in the near future.”

Goyo Pessoa Garcia, SBT’s Content Acquisition and Sales manager, said,”+SBT, SBT’s streaming platform, aims to bring Brazilian audiences the best content options across a wide variety of genres. Adding Untold Stories of the ER to our catalog seeks to meet the demand of viewers who crave quality docuseries productions and are drawn to the drama and emotional stories each episode brings.”