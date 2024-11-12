Dandelooo Picks Up ‘Tuiga’

French animation production and distribution company Dandelooo has picked up the international distribution rights to the 2D animation series Tuiga.

Targeted at 4 to 7 years olds, Tuiga is produced by Brazil’s Copa Studio, and written and directed by Rodrigo Soldado.

The series follows a giraffe in a balloon making deliveries around the world, accompanied by a girl pilot, a not-so-easily impressionable flower and an enthusiastic little rock. Tuiga the giraffe, Amelia the girl, Nail the flower and Porridge the pebble bring their own specific qualities and very different characters as members of the balloon’s crew. They represent an explicit diversity, starting with physical characteristics, which also reflect personalities, moods and behaviors.

The first season is now available, with the second season currently in development.