Paramount Acquires ‘Freediver’

Paramount Global Content Distribution has acquired the rights for the documentary feature Freediver, which follows freediving champion Alexey Molchanov during his historic and dramatic 2023 competitive run.

The film is directed, written and produced by Michael John Warren (Lolla: The Story of Lollapalooza, Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known) and is a production from Skydance Sports, Picturestart, GQ Studios and Boardwalk Pictures.

Through a licensing deal with Paramount Global Content Distribution, Freediver will be available on December 7, 2024 on Prime Video in the U.S.

The film has also been licensed to Paramount+ in Canada, where it be available on the same date. In Australia the film has been licensed to Foxtel, BINGE and Paramount+ and will be available in January as well as on Sky New Zealand’s Sky Movies in New Zealand in early 2025.

Based on the GQ article, Secrets of the Deep, the film follows Molchanov — the world’s greatest living freediver and son of freediving pioneer Natalia Molchanova. After geopolitics forced him into exile, Molchanov spent 2023 on a journey to reclaim his athletic glory and honor his mother’s legacy by attempting to set five world records in under four months. In the process, he’s forced to reevaluate the very skills on which he has built his entire life.