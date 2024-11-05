RTS Reveals Noms For Craft & Design Awards

The Royal Television Society has unveiled the nominations for the RTS Craft & Design Awards 2024, with the ceremony taking place on December 2, 2024 at the London Hilton on Park Lane.

Across the 29 contested categories, the BBC leads the way with 32 nominations; next up is Netflix, which received 16 nominations. Netflix’s drama Eric, produced by Sister and Little Chick, gained the most recognition for an individual program with a total of five nominations.

BBC One’s Lost Boys & Fairies, produced by Duck Soup Films, received four nominations. Sky’s The Tattooist of Auschwitz and Netflix’s Baby Reindeer were each recognized across three categories.

For the new Multicamera Work – Sport category, introduced this year, the nominations include Jamie Oakford for Amazon Prime’s Amazon Prime Football – Luton vs Arsenal, Matthew Griffiths for BBC’s London Marathon and Sean Randle for Sky Sport’s World Darts Championship Final 2024.

Emma Gormley, chair of the RTS Craft & Design Awards, said: “On joining this year as Chair of the Awards I was extremely confident that the caliber of entries would be high. However, the submissions we subsequently received have exceeded all expectations, further demonstrating how U.K. creatives are global leaders in the television and streaming space. The nominations we have announced today highlight the incredible range of diverse, genre-defining content that is being created by U.K. talent and we very much look forward to coming together in December to celebrate the extraordinary work from the past 12 months.”

The complete list of nominations is available here.