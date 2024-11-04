Tulipop Secures Sales for its Preschool Series

Tulipop Studios has secured deals for its preschool series, Tulipop Tales, with TF1 in France, and RAI in Italy through Tulipop’s Italian partner, The Animation Band. These deals follow existing partner NRK acquiring new episodes for Norway.

Italy’s RAI has acquired all 52 episodes of Tulipop Tales from The Animation Band for its linear kids channel Rai Yoyo, as well as its online platform Rai Play; the series is set to launch in Italy before the end of the year. TF1 in France has acquired all 52 episodes of Tulipop Tales for its TFou Max streaming service, while Norway’s NRK has committed to a further 26 episodes, bringing the total to 52.

Tulipop’s goal is to teach kids the value of friendship and the power of confidence through engaging and entertaining adventures set in fantastic Nordic landscapes. The series was written by a team of Icelandic and international writers led by head writers Sara Daddy (Claude, Puffin Rock) and Emma Boucher (Messy Goes to Okido, Go Jetters).

Tulipop Tales is produced by Tulipop Studios in Iceland in partnership with The Animation Band in Italy. The producer is Tulipop’s Helga Árnadóttir, art director is Signý Kolbeinsdóttir, and the director is Sigvaldi J. Kárason.