THEMA Launches Stingray’s Qello Concerts

THEMA, a Canal+ company, has launched 85 Qello Concerts by Stingray titles in the SVoD offer of T-Mobile in Czech Republic and Slovak Telekom in Slovakia.

Subscribers in those countries will be able to discover concerts, shows, and artists from all genres.

Qello Concerts by Stingray is a leading OTT streaming service for full-length, on-demand concerts and music documentaries. The service offers the largest collection of exclusive concert content, including iconic artists from the 60s to today, such as Elvis Presley, Coldplay, Lauren Hill, Rihanna and many more.