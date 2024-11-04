NEM Zagreb Unveils Highlights

NEM Zagreb has unveiled highlights of its upcoming fourth edition, set to take place at the Esplanade Zagreb Hotel, Croatia, from December 10 to 12, 2024.

The focal point of the event will be the NEM Awards, which honor the best content from CEE. More than 260 applications have been received for the competition. Categories include Best Pre-development Project (powered by HAVC), The Council of Europe Series Co-production Development Award, and Best Finished TV Series in the CEE.

Among the key speakers, award-winning composer John Altman will hold a keynote masterclass, sharing his decades-long experience in the film and TV industry. Altman has composed, arranged, and orchestrated music for over 50 films, including Titanic, Monty Python’s Life of Brian, Léon: The Professional, and James Bond films GoldenEye and No Time to Die.

Other speakers include: Bartosz Witak, BBC Studios; Dariusz Jablonski, Apple Film Production; Natalija Gorščak, RTV Slovenia; Steve Matthews, Banijay; Emmanuel Eckert, Mediawan; Rahela Štefanović, HRT; Alex Traila, Council of Europe; and Tibor Forizs, National Film Institute Hungary.