Escapade Media Inks Deal For ‘The Healing’ On American Public TV

Development and distribution company Escapade Media scored an exclusive deal for the inspirational emotional drama The Healing.

The new deal will see The Healing premiere on American Public Television in November 2024.

Set in Australia, The Healing centers on a life-saving equine welfare program heals traumatized ex-racehorses and traumatized veterans. Professional horseman Scott Brodie teaches both the horses and veterans new skills to build trust, patience, and confidence.

Anthony Appell, Development and Completed Content, USA and Scandinavia, at Escapade Media, commented, “This formidable film has already changed the lives of so many veterans and first responders, whilst rehabilitating horses – two issues that resonate the world over – and we are excited to have this film to screen to such a large audience.”