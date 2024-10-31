Fifth Season Secures Sales for ‘Escaping Utopia’

Fifth Season has secured a new deal with the BBC and a range of international broadcaster partners for the premium documentary series Escaping Utopia.

The 3 x 60’ investigation delves into the Gloriavale Christian Community, New Zealand’s most extreme religious cult, and the true stories of people attempting to break free.

Alongside the BBC, new sales include: MTV OY (Finland), SVT (Sweden), NRK (Norway), DR (Denmark) and Movistar Plus+ (Spain).

The series documents the intricate planning that went into clandestine escapes from Gloriavale – with unprecedented access to its inner workings, the unravelling of its leadership and the pursuit of justice by a passionate and dedicated resistance movement gaining momentum outside.

Escaping Utopia is produced by Warner Bros. International Television Production New Zealand in association with the New Zealand Government’s Premium Productions for International Audiences Fund, and directed by Natalie Malcon, Justin Pemberton and Britta Hawkins.