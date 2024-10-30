Pia Patatian Launches Concord Studios

Producer and sales executive Pia Patatian has launched indie film company Concord Studios. Based in Los Angeles, the company will launch 12-15 feature films per year, with the majority of projects earmarked for a theatrical release. Patatian will serve as president of Concord Studios, which is financed by private equity. Patatian most recently was president of Worldwide Sales at Arclight Films.

Concord Studios’ slate includes the mystery thriller Assassination with the newly announced cast of Jessica Chastain, Brendan Fraser, Bryan Cranston, and Al Pacino. The film is directed by Barry Levinson (Rain Man, Bugsy) from a script by David Mamet, with Levinson and Sam Bromell.

Assassination reveals a new take on the JFK conspiracy, centering around Dorothy Kilgallen, one of the most famous voices in media at the time. When Dorothy suspects that Lee Harvey Oswald did not act alone, she uses her fame and influence to find the real killer of JFK. Part murder mystery, part thriller, Dorothy’s journey will put her up against the CIA, Mafia bosses, and the FBI, all who would love nothing more than to make her and this story disappear.

Production is set to begin in early 2025 in Boston. Concord Studios is handling worldwide rights to the film.