U.K. Film and TV Industry’s Expectations and Concerns

PR consultancy Percy & Warren has revealed the findings of its pre-budget survey of U.K. film and television producers, ahead of tomorrow’s budget.

According to the Percy & Warren survey, 69 percent of respondents said they were not confident that the government’s budget would support the U.K.’s film and TV sector.

A significant portion of respondents pointed to financial and commissioning challenges as their primary barriers to success. Financing projects and securing contracts remain pressing issues for producers, with many indicating that unreliable cash flow hinders their ability to deliver consistent and high-quality content. To address this, industry professionals are calling for policy initiatives, such as tax credits for unscripted productions and support for timely payments through tax credit adjustments.

The main issues respondents identified as their main barriers to growth are: Lower volume of commissions, lower free-to-air commissioning budgets, securing finance to cover the gaps from commissioners or co-producers, lack of visibility for producers in the press vs the credit broadcasters and distributors secure, being competitive in a global market for selling content and IP, and productions going overseas.

Despite this caution, 54 percent of producers believe the industry will see growth in 2025 and 69 percent of respondents plan to invest in their growth for their companies next year, underscoring the industry’s resilience and commitment to development even amid challenges.