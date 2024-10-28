Keshet’s Comedy ‘Messiah’ Gets German Adaptation

Keshet Germany has been commissioned by streaming platform JOYN to produce the first local adaptation of Keshet’s comedy ‘Messiah’ (Mashiach), an Israeli format based on the series that aired on Keshet 12 and Cellcom.

Messiah is a scripted situation comedy centering on a one-hit-wonder stuck in his 90s moment of success, now running his mother’s former restaurant, with dreams of relaunching his music career.

In Keshet Germany’s adaptation for ProSiebenSat.1’s JOYN, Thomas Janowski finds superstar success with his 1995 Eurodance anthem. Now, 29 years later, he’s performing in his own themed restaurant in Berlin, singing his one and only hit single in front of a handful of customers… and his mother. He hatches plot after plot to try to climb his way back into the headlines.

Filming begins in Prague this week, with Messiah slated to premiere on JOYN in 2025. The format is distributed globally by Keshet International.