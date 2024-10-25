Up the Ladder: NBCUniversal Telemundo

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises has appointed Monica Albuquerque as senior vice president, Content and Development for Telemundo Studios. In this newly created role, Albuquerque will be responsible for overseeing the development of content for all linear and streaming platforms reporting directly to Javier Pons, executive vice president at Telemundo Studios.

A veteran of the Spanish-language media industry, Albuquerque recently served as head of Scripted Content at Warner Bros. Discovery Latin America, where she spearheaded the development of original scripted projects for HBO Max and pay-TV outlets across the region. Before that, she led talent and telenovela development at Warner Bros. Discovery Latin America and spent 21 years at TV Globo.