New Manson Doc to Premiere on Peacock

New three-part docu-series Making Manson is premiering November 19 on Peacock. The program offers unfiltered insights into America’s most notorious killer, Charles Manson, and uncovers new revelations from Manson’s own words, offering the most comprehensive portrait of the killer yet on film or television.

Nearly 20 contributors appear in the documentary, from those closest to his crimes in “The Family” to family members of victims, some speaking out on-camera first time.

Making Manson is directed by Billie Mintz. Executive producers are Max Welch, Kate Maddigan, Tim Withers and Duane Jones (Deadly Waters with Captain Lee, My Son Jeffrey: The Dahmer Tapes, Loving Elvis, Copwatch America) for Renowned Films.