Nippon TV’s ‘Mother’ To Be Adapted in Greece

Nippon TV has licensed to Greece’s Alpha TV the scripted format rights to their drama series Mother. The Greek version — which will go under the title Na me les mama (Call me Mom) — marks the eleventh international adaptation of this format.

Christos Kompos, program director at Alpha TV, said: “Mother is one of the most captivating and moving formats of the last years. It’s an almost iconic title for the industry, with a very gripping and current storyline that has moved millions of people around the globe. We are thrilled with its Greek adaptation. Nippon’s format has provided our amazing local talent team with a solid base for narrating a tale full of emotions, which at the same time raises awareness around very tough and poignant social issues. Call me Mom will be one of our highlights for next season and we are really looking forward to sharing with our audience this great story.”