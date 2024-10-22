MIPCOM Cannes: A Bright Day Two

The Palais doors re-opened this morning for the second day of MIPCOM Cannes after an evening of celebrations. At the traditional opening night party, held yesterday evening at the Majestic hotel, MIPCOM celebrated its 40th anniversary — and Spain as country of honor — with a loud fireworks display.

A few meters away, at the Copal Beach restaurant, Turkish distributor Calinos Entertainment celebrated its 25th anniversary with a party that saw Hidden Garden stars Ebru Sahin and Murat Yildirim, producer Erol Avci, the series’ scriptwriter and director mingle with clients, press members and associates. Calinos’ owner Firat Gulgen led the festivities.

Today, Turkish distribution companies that hosted events throughout the day were Kanal D, Inter Medya and Global Agency. Kanal D invited the stars of drama series Secret of Pearls; Global Agency spotlighted the stars of drama series Vendetta; and Inter Medya debuted drama series Valley Of Hearts and Loveberry.

Winners were crowned at the Diversify TV Awards ceremony: the Representation of Disability award in the scripted category was awarded to French series One of Us (TF1), while in the non-scripted category it went to Norway’s The Giants. The Representation of LGBTQIA+ award in the scripted category went to Lost Boys & Fairies from All3Media and Duck Soup Films, while Canadian show Y A Une Etoile, from Bellefeuille Productions, won the award for non-scripted. ITV and Britbox’s Three Little Birds won the Representation of Race & Ethnicity award in the scripted category; for non-scripted, the award went to Channel 5’s White Nanny Black Child. In the Children’s Programming category, the winners were TVOkids/PBS Thirteen’s Wordsville and Australian Children Television Foundation’s Windcatcher.

Today’s media mastermind keynote was delivered by Dan Cohen, chief content licensing officer, Paramount and president, Republic Pictures. Special guests were Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly, stars of popular franchise NCIS.

Today, VideoAge also met with Maria Perez-Belliere, MIP Cancun’s director, who reported that the upcoming RX-organized trade event — set for November 19-22, 2024 — is expecting over 200 buyers, all key Hollywood studios, and a great conference line-up, with a focus on how to monetize FAST and AVoD channels. As far as the cost to exhibit (a recurrent issue), Perez explained that the increase will be very small, despite the fact that “Mexico is now becoming very expensive,” she added.